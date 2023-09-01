Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, john wick, John Wick: Chapter 4, lionsgate

John Wick Director on the Incomplete Conclusion of the Third Film

John Wick director Chad Stahelski shares the reason they returned with a fourth installment after intending to end on chapter three.

Can you imagine a world where John Wick: Chapter 4 wasn't an official entry with Keanu Reeves kicking ass? Because, at one point in time, that was the initial plan from the John Wick creative team, with the ending of the third film acting as their planned conclusion to the hit action franchise.

However, after careful consideration and a belief that fans were longing for more, the fourth installment was eventually conceived and greenlit, taking its booming popularity to a whole new level. And the rest, as they say, is history!

The Importance of John Wick: Chapter 4 After the Third Entry

While discussing the topic of the third film with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, John Wick director Chad Stahelski explains, "We did the third movie, and then we were really done. We're like, 'We're done.' And then again, it was a year later, Keanu and I both felt like we kind of let everybody down with the ending of number 3." He elaborates, "I think it was well-received, but it was kind of like, people really like John, and they're like, 'What the f–k, guys? You know, that was an action ending, great. But okay, what the f–k? Tough-talking mythology here, and you didn't really wrap it up. And we started talking more and more, and we just felt like we didn't leave everything we had on the table."

Obviously, the third film managed to eventually spawn a fourth entry, which not only became the most successful of the franchise but saw a greater audience response. The movie John Wick: Chapter 4 managed to attain more than $400 million worldwide and has since generated interest in a fifth chapter of the story, further proving that you can't keep John Wick down for too long. And why would you want to anyway?

