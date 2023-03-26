John Wick 4 Opens To Franchise Best At Weekend Box Office John Wick4 ruled the Weekend Box Office with a franchise best $73.5 million opening. What else found its way into the top five?

John Wick 4 arrived this weekend, and the box office welcomed him back with open arms. Audiences flocked to theaters to help Wick post a franchise-best opening of $73.5 million, the second-best opening of the year so far. It is the biggest R-rated opening since the pandemic shutdowns, and overseas it added another $64 million, for a worldwide opening of $137 million. People just love Keanu Reeves in the role, and even with a bloated run time of almost three hours, moviegoers just wanted to see him kick some ass and some inventive action sequences.

John Wick 4 Leads A Strong Box Office

John Wick 4 paced everything, but the rest of the top five also continued to post strong grosses. Last week's champ, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, had a big drop as expected, -68%, but still nabbed another $9.7 million. That is more than most expected. Third place was Scream 6, which added $8.4 million as it creeps ever closer to the $100 million mark. Fourth place went to Creed 3, as its $8.3 million brings it closer to $150 million worldwide, and fifth place went to 65 with $3.2 million. That film has grossed $27.8 million so far.

The weekend box office top five for March 24th:

John Wick 4 – $73.5 million Shazam: Fury of the Gods – $9.7 million Scream 6 – $8.4 million Creed 3 – $8.3 million 65 – $3.2 million

Next week, John Wick 4 will try to hang onto the number one spot against the last big opener for March, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Tracking has that one opening somewhere between $20-30 million, but tracking has been all sorts of wrong for most of the openings this year, both on the low and high ends. This one, however, I think they get right, and it falls around $28 million, which I also think puts it at number two bind Wick. I think Wick will land around $38 million for its second frame.