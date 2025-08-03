Posted in: Movies | Tagged: biopic, film, julia garner, madonna

Julia Garner Discusses the Status of the Upcoming Madonna Biopic

Weapons star Julia Garner says the Madonna biopic is “supposed to still happen” after months of silence surrounding its status.

It's been more than a year since reports confirmed that Ozark and Inventing Anna star Julia Garner had landed the coveted role of Madonna in a high-profile biopic project—one that the pop star herself was set to spearhead. But updates have been few and far between since that initial flurry of excitement and official casting choices. Garner is now offering a small but intriguing update that suggests it's still possible. Just not exactly at this very moment. Here's what we know.

Julia Garner on the Possibility of Playing Madonna

On a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast, the Emmy-winning actor reflected on the process and where the project currently stands, admitting, "That's supposed to still happen. I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it, because I wasn't a trained dancer, and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically. And sing. And sing with her… OK, what would Madonna do? Which is convince you that she deserves, you know, to be in this room, and I owned it. I was kind of like, 'You can take it or leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that's on you.'"

The bootcamp—which reportedly involved choreography, vocal coaching, and screen tests with Madonna herself—made waves in 2022 for its unique approach to casting. The biopic was originally announced in 2020, with Madonna attached to co-write and direct the project based on her early life and rise to fame. Though in early 2023, it was widely reported that the film had been shelved—at least temporarily—while Madonna shifted focus to her massive Celebration Tour.

Now that the tour is wrapped, Garner's confident remarks offer the first real signal that the project might still be alive—even if it's not actively moving forward. Whether it eventually makes it to the screen remains unclear, but one thing's certain: Garner showed up ready to take on one of the most recognizable figures in pop music. And we're sure she'll be fully prepared if the time comes.

