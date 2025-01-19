Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, julia garner, Universal Pictures, wolf man

Wolf Man Star on the Film's Depiction of the Titular Character

Wolf Man star Julia Garner addresses her co-star's on-screen transformation and what impressed her about the character's appearance.

It's been a few years since we learned that a new interpretation of a Wolf Man movie was coming after the successful release of The Invisible Man. The film was finally released this weekend, bringing back the classic story for a new generation. During an interview with Screen Rant, star Julia Garner shared her experience working on the upcoming horror film and explained how the transformation process for her co-star, Christopher Abbott, left her both captivated and unnerved.

While speaking with the outlet, Garner explains, "It was really interesting. The first time I saw [Abbott] with the prosthetics, it was great. I could not stop looking at him. It was very weird and bizarre. And I was just like, 'Oh my God, this is terrifying.' And then I got used to it after like, three days. The prosthetics are incredible in this film. And I'm very happy that I got to be a part of this film, because I think it's that's actually very special. I think it's actually more scary when it is a slower transition, because I still recognized little elements of Chris. His skin and his hair were changing, but he still had his eyes. And I think if you want to make anything scarier, just go with something familiar."

Wolf Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man.

Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they're attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid's Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man), with newcomer Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly (Shortland Street) and Milo Cawthorne (Shortland Street).

Wolf Man is directed by Whannell and written by Whannell & Corbett Tuck. Whannell's previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum p.g.a., and Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy, Lost River) and is executive produced by Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Mel Turner and Ken Kao. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse present a Gosling/Waypoint Entertainment production, in association with Cloak & Co: Wolf Man.

Wolf Man was released in theaters on January 17, 2025.

