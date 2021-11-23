Jurassic World: Dominion Prologue Released, Along With New Poster

Jurassic World: Dominion released a prologue this morning, the same one that was in theaters this past summer, showing a bit of what life was like in the past for dinosaurs before an epic fight where the T-Rex loses to a bigger dinosaur that I do not know the name of. We then see a mosquito bite the T-Rex, implying that this is where the DNA came from for the T-Rex we all know and love from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies. We then flash forward to the present day, where a T-Rex is being chased through a forest and happens upon a drive-in full of people watching American Graffiti and Flash Gordon. Check out the prologue below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Prologue – Jurassic World Dominion (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkEU6fC_nhY)

Jurassic World: Dominion Is Out Next Summer

"Ever since I was a kid, I have wanted to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat. It may have taken a few decades, but with a little help from ILM, Universal and Amblin, it has finally happened. This Preview is just a glimpse of the film we've made. It's an epic celebration of everything Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton created, and I can't wait to share it with the world next summer." Said director Colin Trevorrow about the footage when it was released. The stars of the movie are Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, and DeWanda Wise.

Since this new Jurassic World film will have dinosaurs running around in our world, I have to ask a serious question. Who in their right mind would go to a drive-in knowing that this is happening? Or, do we not know yet? I would assume that we will get a trailer for the film in the next month, and hopefully, we will get some hints on a timeline here.

Jurassic World: Dominion will open in theaters on June 10th, 2022.