Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth: 14 High-Quality Images Have Been Released

Universal has released the first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, and people seem, more or less, into it. Here are some new images to check out, too.

Article Summary Universal has launched the first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, garnering positive reactions from fans.

Set three years after the trilogy, the movie continues the iconic Jurassic series with a fresh direction.

July 2025 promises blockbuster excitement, with Jurassic dinosaurs in tow for an adventurous spectacle.

Images showcasing thrilling scenes have been released, highlighting the film's impressive visual appeal.

The first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth is here, and the reaction is pretty positive overall. People seem to be trending toward optimism now that they have seen some footage,e and we have a better idea of what the movie is about. People are also realizing just how stacked July is with blockbusters. Of course, people are already declaring that there isn't enough room for all of them, and no one has enough brain cells to be excited about three whole movies at once while also forgetting that July 2023 happened, but what do we know? As a massive Gareth Edwards fan, I'm hoping this is a win for him, and people see how much he kicks ass as a director. We have a bunch of images to go along with the trailer release earlier today, so if you want a better look at a couple of those shots from the film, Universal might have you covered.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!