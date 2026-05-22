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The Mandalorian and Grogu Have Taken Over The IMAX Countdown

The Mandalorian and Grogu have taken over the IMAX countdown. The new Star Wars movie hits theaters this weekend.

Article Summary The Mandalorian and Grogu has taken over the IMAX countdown ahead of the new Star Wars movie opening this weekend.

Studios have increasingly used custom IMAX countdowns as a smart way to promote major releases without adding another trailer.

The Mandalorian and Grogu countdown goes literal with Grogu front and center instead of a more stylized Star Wars approach.

As IMAX theater branding becomes a bigger marketing tool, fans will likely see more movie-specific countdown takeovers.

One of the new things that has started to happen in the last couple of years is that various movie studios are taking over the IMAX-branded countdown that plays whenever you go to see a movie in IMAX. The Fantastic Four: First Steps did it last summer, and it was probably the better version of something like this because it leaned into the film's overall aesthetic and look rather than taking it more literally. The Mandalorian and Grogu are the ones taking over the IMAX countdown, and they could have done a really cool, Star Wars-inspired version of the countdown. However, it is taking things much more literally to the point that we do see Grogu featured. This is all just marketing at the end of the day, but it's something that is likely to keep happening because it's a way to promote a movie without running a trailer, and if studios are going to do this, they should at least make them enjoyable to sit through.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

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