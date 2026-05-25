Posted in: Batman, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: sebastian stan, The Batman Part II

The Batman: Part II – Did Sebastian Stan Just Drop A Spoiler?

Did Sebastian Stan drop a spoiler for The Batman: Part II? Maybe, but it's a level of spoiler that could be revealed in marketing.

Article Summary Sebastian Stan may have revealed a minor The Batman: Part II spoiler.

The spoiler appears to be the kind of The Batman: Part II detail Warner Bros. could easily unveil in future marketing.

The Batman: Part II has faced years of delays, with James Gunn repeatedly assuring fans Matt Reeves' sequel is still moving.

Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin appear to have completed a first draft, while The Batman: Part II stays dated for October 7, 2027.

The Cannes Film Festival just wrapped up, and Sebastian Stan had one hell of a run. It looks like he's about to have another great awards season with Fjord, but doing that on top of press for Avengers: Doomsday and filming for The Batman: Part II means he's another actor with a very busy schedule this week. Stan's casting and role are confirmed, but in a new interview with Deadline, he shared more details that skirted the line of spoilers. Now, this is a level of spoilers that could easily be revealed in marketing, but at the time of writing, it kind of is, and if you want to know nothing, consider this to be MINOR SPOILER WARNING.

When talking about his upcoming role in The Batman: Part II, Stan said that there are "many roles in this one," which would make sense for a character like Harvey Dent whose mind does snap in two and hr develops multiple personalities. However, it also sounds like we're getting that broken version of the character. In the interview with Deadline, Stan says, "I'm excited, I'm nervous and trying to keep surprising myself," but it's the information Deadline drops afterward that might be of interest. They say, "[Stan] says of taking on Two-Face and working with the hair and makeup teams who have devised how his disfigurement will look."

It wouldn't be completely unfounded that we would see a version of Harvey that didn't get burned and mentally break, that sort of thing happens in comic book movies all the time, and it's a role we saw Stan himself play in the MCU as Stan played a pre and post version of Bucky who was taken and tortured by the Russians. It sounds like we'll be getting that scarred and broken version of Harvey in The Batman: Part II, and that is what we mean by it being a spoiler at the level of what could be revealed in marketing. If Harvey is scarred and walking around as Two-Face the entire time, or if it's a plot point that is a big but not something Matt Reeves and his team believe is worth hiding, we could see this in the marketing. For now, it's a spoiler, kind of. It does point us in the direction of where this character might be heading.

The Batman: Part II Is Taking Its Sweet Time, And That's Fine

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film rather than pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date, even though everyone involved knew it wasn't ready. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, we saw movement that would normally make people calm down. Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a photo of a piece of paper with a Batman logo. It appears the first draft of the script for The Batman: Part II is probably done. Now, this is only a first draft since Gunn has been pretty upfront that they hadn't received any drafts yet, so there is still more work to be done, but any creative writer will tell you that you can't edit or improve what doesn't exist, so a first draft that needs a lot of improvement is better than no draft at all. At the time of writing, The Batman: Part II has a release date of October 7, 2027.

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