Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Alan Cumming, avengers: doomsday, film, Marvel Studios, x-men

Alan Cumming on Nightcrawler's Return in Avengers: Doomsday

Former X-Men star Alan Cumming reveals how his preparation for the role of Nightcrawler just got easier for Avengers: Doomsday.

Article Summary Alan Cumming returns as Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday, thrilling fans and bridging X-Men with the MCU.

Makeup advances delight Cumming; superhero transformation time cut to 90 minutes from four-and-a-half hours.

X-Men stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and more join Avengers: Doomsday; Halle Berry rules out return as Storm.

Excitement builds for Avengers: Doomsday, as Marvel hints at more cast reveals before its May 1, 2026 release.

After Avengers: Doomsday initially revealed its lengthy roster of heroes (and possible villains), many were excited about the return of several X-Men characters from the 20th Century Studios era. Now, in a recent, engaging appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, actor Alan Cumming shared his excitement about returning in Avengers: Doomsday, as he discussed slipping back into the role of Nightcrawler, the agile, teleporting mutant he first portrayed in 2003's X2: X-Men United, leaping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after more than two decades.

Alan Cumming Talks Nightcrawler Makeup Tests for Avengers: Doomsday

The actor reflected on both the passage of time and the technological leaps that have made this return far more enjoyable, sharing, "Isn't it nuts? It's been 23 years since I was a superhero." Cumming then admitted that he had already completed makeup tests and noted, "What's great about it was that before it was about four-and-a-half hours to apply it, but now it's only 90 minutes," a massive improvement from the grueling sessions of the past. "All of the tattoos were done by hand [in X2: X-Men United] because they hadn't decided on them before we started filming, and now they're on this little thing—they stick on." He concludes, "I'm going back to being a 60-year-old superhero, and everyone seems really lovely."

This return marks a significant moment for Cumming and fans alike, as it continues to bridge the gap between the early 2000s X-Men films and the ever-expanding MCU post-Deadpool & Wolverine. While Kelsey Grammer's Beast, last seen in The Marvels' brief mid-credits scene, they are joined by other familiar X-Men stars like Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique). Fan-favorite Halle Berry has recently quashed hopes of reprising Storm, telling Black Girl Nerds at CinemaCon, "Keep waiting. It's not going to be there." But in all sincerity, is there still enough time to get Storm and Jean Grey back into the mix? Because we've been waiting.

That being said, with Avengers: Doomsday set for May 1, 2026, and Marvel teasing more cast reveals, fans are still speculating about other possible surprises from the X-Men era. Do you have any other former X-Men actors you'd like to see appear in the upcoming cinematic Marvel event?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!