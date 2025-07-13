Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, jurassic world, jurassic world rebirth, Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Rebirth Director on Comparisons to Indiana Jones

Jurassic World: Rebirth is a box office hit. It blends fresh adventure with nostalgic flair, including a scene that channels Indiana Jones.

Article Summary Jurassic World Rebirth is a box office hit, blending new thrills with beloved franchise nostalgia.

The film shifts action to Central American jungles, focusing on practical effects and physical environments.

A standout cliffside sequence channels Indiana Jones, with director Gareth Edwards embracing the homage.

Audiences and fans praise Jurassic World Rebirth for balancing legacy and fresh storytelling elements.

The dinosaurs are back—and naturally, so are audiences. Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest chapter in the long-running franchise helmed by Gareth Edwards, is off to a strong start at the box office and is already sparking conversation for the way it blends thrills with a heavy dose of nostalgia. And while it somewhat aims to recapture the spirit of the 1993 original, it doesn't completely rely on it.

Set in the jungles of Central America, Jurassic World Rebirth makes the most of its environment. Instead of sprawling labs or futuristic parks, the action unfolds in dense rainforests, cliffside ruins, and buried chambers. The natural world is more of a threat than a backdrop, marking a return to physical storytelling, with tactile set pieces and real-world geography anchoring the tension in something that feels immediate.

Among the film's more unexpected turns? A key sequence that almost veers into Indiana Jones territory—something the director admits happened organically.

Jurassic World Rebirth Director Talks Indiana Jones Similarities

"I couldn't figure out how to do a cool set piece on the edge of a cliff because I just felt like there's not much real estate," Edwards told Vanity Fair. "I thought, well, maybe we could get away with a cave or carving in the edge of the wall, like there was an old civilization that used to live here… Then once you start doing Inca iconography, you suddenly go, 'Hang on a minute. This is Raiders of the Lost Ark.' One of the actors even walked onto set and said, 'Oh yeah, this is certainly familiar.' Edwards wasn't sure whether that was praise or a warning—but the crew's reaction made the choice clear. 'I kept waiting for someone to tell me, 'No, don't do that.'"

So far, no one's complaining. Jurassic World Rebirth opened to strong numbers and is showing solid staying power into its second weekend (even with heavy competition). Longtime fans seem to be embracing its back-to-basics tone, while newer audiences are mostly responding to the tension and scale. While it's too early to call it a complete reinvention, the film understands the balance that many legacy sequels miss—honoring the past without getting stuck in it.

If Jurassic World Rebirth is any indication, dinosaurs and buried temples might just be a decent combination after all.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!