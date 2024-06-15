Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies, Sony | Tagged: bad boys for life, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, exclusive, Expend4bles, interview, Jacob Scipio, martin lawrence, the unbearable weight of massive talent, will smith

Bad Boys: Ride or Die Star Jacob Scipio on Sequel, Stunts & More

Jacob Scipio (Expend4ables) spoke to Bleeding Cool about reuniting with stars Will Smith & Martin Lawrence for Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Jacob Scipio prides himself on being a man of action. He is always looking to flex his comedic chops while occasionally doing the role for younger audiences, such as his voiceover work in animated projects like 2018's Strike and the Bob the Builder franchise. The actor reprises his role as Armando Aretas, the son of Detective Michael Eugene Lowrey (Will Smith) in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth film in the Sony action buddy comedy franchise. Smith's co-lead, Martin Lawrence, also returns, and he reprises his role as Det. Lt., Marcus Miles Burnett, co-stars Will Beall, Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, and DJ Khaled. Ride of Ride finds the duo on the run. Scipio spoke to Bleeding Cool about returning to the franchise, working with Smith and Lawrence, comparing 'Ride or Die' to the previous 'Bad Boys for Life,' stunts, reflecting on his work on another memorable self-aware action-comedy in Lionsgate's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2023), and The Expend4bles (2023).

Jacob Scipio on Returning for 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Bleeding Cool: How does it feel to return to the 'Bad Boys' franchise?

I'm very excited. I've always been a fan of the franchise, so returning feels like coming home a little bit.

Can you tell me what it's like working with Will and Martin and what they're like on set?

Every day was like a playground, man. The atmosphere that they create is so collaborative, enjoyable, and fun. It's like one big sandbox. They're always open to the best idea that wins. It was so much fun. We took it very seriously, but we were having serious fun.

How do you compare the action in 'Bad Boys for Life' versus 'Ride or Die?'

'For Life' took it to the next level from the previous movies. It took on what Michael Bay did with his films, which were so incredible, but brought it into the 2020s. This one, Greg Rementer, second unit director and stunt coordinator, and his entire team upped the ante, and they kicked it into another gear. You haven't seen the set pieces and stunt choreography like this in a 'Bad Boys' film ever. People will have to hold on to their hats [in 'Ride or Die'].

Was there some intense training that you had to do for this compared to what you've done in the past in your previous action films?

I did about a six-month training camp beforehand with my trainer, Kirk Miller. I did a diet plan and gym every day to make sure that I was physically ready for the role, and then they brought me out about three weeks early to start with the stunt sequences. On the first day of shooting the principal photography of 'Bad Boys, ' we shot the prison yard scene, in which you'll see the big dust-up in the prison yard. We had a lot of training for that, so a shout-out to the entire stunt team. I like to keep as fit as I can outside of this, and as Will says, "I like to stay ready, so I don't have to get ready."

How does a character like Armando allow you to do things you wouldn't typically do in your other roles?

Armando is a real Swiss army man. He can do it all. He can ride almost any sort of automobile. I've been in a helicopter, car, truck, boat, and bike. Next is a spaceship, probably. That's the only thing that we got left, I think. He can utilize any sort of weaponry, guns or knives. As you'll see in the prison yard scene, he can use a couple of pieces of gym equipment he can use his hand. He's like the all-around warrior. It's so much fun to throw Armando into any sort of circumstance and watch him deal with the consequences.

Do you heavily get involved in stunts? How often do you delegate?

Stunt-wise, I'll do as many as they let me or as many as I'm insured to do. Luckily, with this one, because we had such a fantastic stunt team that trained me before we got on set, I did about 90% of my stunts in this film. There were some big hits, which I obviously couldn't do, and I got made to look fantastic by my stunt guy, Chris Bogdanski [Shore], who's since become a very dear friend. He was there with me every step of the way, helping with my physicality and helping tweak my physical performance here and there. Big shout out to him.

Are there genres you haven't done you want an opportunity in or want to do more?

I love the action-comedy lane. It's so much fun. I'd love to do a Western, and that's next on my list, along with maybe a rom-com.

You were also part of another fun action-comedy in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.' What was that like filming that?

Incredible experience. It's a super mega film. The script was so dynamic, and when I read it, I couldn't wait to be involved. Any time, any place they'd let me. [Director] Tom [Gormican] invited me to play with Pedro Pascal, Nic Cage, Tiffany Haddish, a fantastic group of actors. It was such a good time with them, man, and seeing a legend like Nic Cage work up close. I don't think I've ever seen somebody come more prepared than that. Obviously, he knows this character inside out because it's a version of him. He always knows where he's at and is such a fantastic performer.

In the 'Expend4bles', were you able to poke the brains of the other action stars and learn from them, or did it feel like a usual set?

No, it was trippy. I looked down the line of the shot and saw all these legends right next to you. It's an incredible experience. I learned quite a lot through osmosis, watching them and soaking up a lot of their talents. I was in the gym, working out once, and then Tony Jaa walked in, and I asked him, "Can you teach me a couple of things? Throw a couple of punches, do a couple kicks?" Tony was teaching me and then always walks in, and then I'm like, "I got Iko [Uwais] too," and then Iko starts teaching me some stuff. There was this moment where I was kind of sandwiched. I was in an Iko Uwais and Tony Jaa sandwich, and they taught me all sorts of amazing kung fu skills. I had the best training possible.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which also stars Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Rhea Seehorn, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, and Tiffany Haddish, is now in theaters.

