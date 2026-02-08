Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian And Grogu: Big Game Spot Plus A New Image

Disney and Lucasfilm have released a big game spot and a new image for The Mandalorian and Grogu, which feels more like a PSA than a film trailer.

Article Summary Lucasfilm unveiled a new Big Game Spot for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu ahead of its 2026 release.

The new teaser emphasizes style over story, offering few details about the film's plot or new footage.

Fan excitement for The Mandalorian and Grogu movie appears mixed, with some finding the title underwhelming.

Lucasfilm and Disney still have several months to build anticipation before the film's theatrical debut.

Star Wars is making its return to the big screen this year, which is wild to think about. The conversation surrounding The Mandalorian and Grogu is kind of a weird one since it kind of feels like people aren't that excited for the film. Perhaps it's because the shine on the Disney+ show started to dull in the latter seasons, maybe it's because the title is really kind of awful, your guess is as good as ours, and the Big Game Spot that Lucasfilm and Disney released is probably not going to do it any favors. Instead of revealing any scene or plot points that we should look forward to, the spot instead feels more like a PSA or a commercial [more than a TV spot or trailer usually does]. The tone around the whole thing is very weird, but there are still a couple more months to go for Disney and Lucasfilm to get us pumped for this one.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

