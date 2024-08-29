Posted in: Movies | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Images, And Title Treatment Revealed

Universal Pictures has released the official title, logo, two high-quality images, and summary for Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic World Rebirth follows the events of Jurassic World Dominion, focusing on dinosaurs in isolated environments.

The plot involves a mission to secure dinosaur DNA for a drug with life-saving benefits.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali. Release: July 2, 2025.

Universal has revealed some of the first official details, images, title, and logo for the next Jurassic World film. Considering how well these movies have done in the past, it shouldn't have been a surprise for anyone that another one was on the way. It also appears that this is going to be a direct sequel to Jurassic World Dominion, which continues to explore a world where the dinosaurs are out and about in the world. However, it seems that someone decided that the ecological angle of this entire concept was finally one worth exploring, something we have personally been thinking about since the concept was first introduced in the second film back in 2018. Jurassic World Rebirth is the title of the new film and we have a logo, a title treatment, two images, and a nice detailed one-pager with information for all.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

