Jurassic World Rebirth Team Discusses What's Next

The director and producer of Jurassic World Rebirth offer an update on the franchise's future and whether the cast could return for more.

Article Summary Jurassic World Rebirth arrives July 2, 2025, with director Gareth Edwards promising a fresh take on the saga

Producer Frank Marshall teases possible sequels with returning cast or a brand new story and characters

No official spin-offs or sequels announced yet, but speculation grows after new comments from the creative team

Despite mixed reviews for past Jurassic World films, anticipation is high for Jurassic World Rebirth's release

Since 1993, when Jurassic Park dominated screens, Steven Spielberg's dinosaur saga has captivated generations, evolving into a $6 billion global franchise with films, an animated series, toys, and plenty of merchandise. Now, Jurassic World Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One), arrives July 2, 2025, promising a fresh chapter. Ahead of the film's release, producer Frank Marshall and Edwards recently spoke to Empire Magazine (reported by Screen Rant), offering a glimpse into their approach for what could come next, balancing innovation with the series' storied legacy.

Jurassic World Rebirth Team Says That a Sequel and a New Story are Both Possible

Marshall explains that there's a chance the Jurassic World Rebirth cast could earn a sequel, or the next entry could bring an entirely new cast, telling the outlet, "We're keeping both of those ideas in play, let's say it that way. But, you know, it's such a wonderful cast. I hope we can figure out what to do with them next." Edwards' comment also reveals his philosophy on filmmaking, adding, "I haven't heard a single comment from anyone about sequels. But I'm a great believer in just trying to make a great film and the rest will take care of itself. It feels like a blank canvas ahead."

The Jurassic franchise, now spanning six films, has evolved from Spielberg's original vision to a global phenomenon. Beyond the release of Jurassic World Rebirth, there aren't any current reports on concrete plans for spin-offs or sequels, though Marshall's comments obviously fuel speculation about what the future might look like. While the Jurassic World films haven't been received as well as the original Jurassic Park film series, many have praised the sheer visual spectacle of the newer entries, so there's enough hype to believe that Jurassic World Rebirth will be another big moment for the franchise. And if that's the case, I think we all know that Jurassic World is here to stay.

What are your thoughts on the possible directions that Jurassic World could go next? Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

