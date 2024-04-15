Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: keanu reeves, sonic the hedgehog 3

Keanu Reeves Will Voice Shadow In Sonic The Hedgehog 3

After showing off footage at CinemaCon, it was has been reportedly confirmed that Keanu Reeves will voice Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Article Summary Keanu Reeves confirmed to voice Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 after CinemaCon reveal.

The film is a testament to studios' positive response to fan feedback on Sonic's design.

Star-studded returning cast includes James Marsden and Idris Elba plus new additions.

Anticipate Sonic the Hedgehog 3's action-packed adventure, set to release on December 20, 2024.

We got a little bit of a tease for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 while at CinemaCon last week, but one thing we didn't get was any sort of confirmation about who would be voicing Shadow. The reveal that Shadow would be turning up for the third film really made fans excited, and he showed up in the footage during the presentation. It seems that Paramount was waiting for the ink to be dry on the contract because, much like getting Idris Elba as Knuckles, they got top-tier talent for Shadow. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Keanu Reeves will reportedly be the voice of Shadow in the Hedge in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Sonic the Hedgehog Is A Product Of Studios Listening To Feedback

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of those rare films where the studio got feedback from the public and, for once, took that feedback into consideration and made changes. The first shots of Sonic were revealed at CinemaCon 2019, and people who saw the footage were not impressed. The public was even less impressed when the first trailer dropped. Director Jeff Fowler earned a lot of goodwill with fans by announcing that Sonic would be redesigned [even though we can only imagine the overtime VFX had to put in]. It paid off because, due to good reviews and a particular global pandemic, Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the biggest movies of 2020. The sequel was released in 2022, proving that the first film wasn't a fluke. We are getting a miniseries starring Knuckles, voiced by Elba, over on Paramount+ that should be released soon, and Fowler has returned for the third film as well. We don't have any story details for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 aside from Robotnick and Shadoew being present, but James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Jim Carrey, and Idris Elba are returning with Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone as new cast members.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!