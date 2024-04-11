Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged:

CinemaCon: Paramount Pictures Presentation Liveblog

Paramount Pictures is kicking off the last day of presentations of CinemaCon. Join us for another liveblog of its 2024 slate!

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, NATO [not that NATO], the National Association of Theater Owners gather in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibes of CinemaCon have shifted considerably, and, in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here very much still believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped up for the new year. Sometimes, that means some trailers; sometimes, that means entire movies; and sometimes, we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to provide you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas with liveblogs of the presentation for you to follow along with. Today, it's time for Paramount Pictures.

We are on the last day of CinemaCon, and Paramount is usually one of the bigger presentations. IF and A Quiet Place: Day One is all over the show floor. We haven't seen much of anything from Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but that will be a big release this December, with the previous two films doing extremely well at the box office, with critics, and with fans. Finally, maybe this time, we'll learn something about Gladiator II. The shields are down from the statues in the hotel, but we didn't see anything at Universal yesterday. Today might be the day. I personally wouldn't be surprised to see something from Mission: Impossible 8. Tom Cruise absolutely loves CinemaCon and has turned up multiple times to promote those films. Join us for another liveblog!

Paramount Pictures Presentation Liveblog

