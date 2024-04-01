Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: New IMAX Trailer Plus 4 Posters

We have a new IMAX exclusive trailer and four new posters for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. It will be released in theaters on May 10th.

Article Summary Watch the new IMAX trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, dropping fresh visual teases.

Feast your eyes on four dynamic posters from Dolby to ScreenX for this anticipated sequel.

Get ready for a May 10th cinema takeover with early fan screenings on May 8th, tickets available.

Director Wes Ball spearheads this future-set epic, where apes rule and humans linger in obscurity.

May continues to look like a really fun kickoff to the summer blockbuster season, with many new movies that cover almost every genre. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a fascinating entry because, on its face, it seems like it should be a cynical cash grab, but you could have said that about the previous trilogy of films, and they were absolutely fantastic. This film also sets up a new trilogy, but we can hope they didn't put the cart before the horse, and this film won't have its own ending because 20th Century assumes they will get another movie. Today, we got a new IMAX exclusive trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, along with posters from Dolby, ScreenX, 4DX, and the poster for the early fan screenings that will be taking place on May 8th. Tickets for those fan screenings are on sale now.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A new entry in the studio's global, epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 10, 2024.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

