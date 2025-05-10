Posted in: Horror, Interview, Movies | Tagged: Kryptic

Kryptic Star Jeff Gladstone on Psychological Horror, Pirrie & More

Jeff Gladstone (Fire Country) spoke to Bleeding Cool about the Well Go USA's supernatural horror thriller, Kryptic, Chloe Pirrie & more.

Jeff Gladstone has thrived on being a character actor for nearly 25 years with his extensive background in theater, comedy, drama, and improvisation across film and television. He's had memorable roles in the indie drama Kingsway (2018), Drawing Home (2016), and the Disney+/Hulu series Goosebumps. His latest is the Well Go USA's supernatural horror film Kryptic, which follows a woman (Chloe Pirrie) who searches for a missing monster hunter, realizing she has an inextricable bond with the creature being pursued. Gladstone spoke to Bleeding Cool about how he got involved, working with director Kourtney Roy, Paul Bromley's script, how he's been compared to a certain Shakespearean character, and Pirrie.

Kryptic Star Jeff Gladstone on How His Climactic Role in the Supernatural Thriller

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Kryptic' and how'd you get involved?

I got involved as many actors do, through an audition process. I'm with a great agency here in Vancouver called Trisko Talent, and my background is in a lot of theater and improv. It's rare that you get a script like this that comes across your desk, as it were, and that is very twisted and a great challenge as an actor. The couple of scenes I had at the audition were what drew me in, then once I did some more research and looked up Kourtney Roy's photography, and read the full script, I was intrigued, worked really hard, had a few auditions, and it worked out. I'm grateful to be part of this one.

What was it about Paul's [Bromley] script that stuck out, and what was it like working with Kourtney as a creative?

I love how strange and twisted the story and character [of Morgan] was. I love a good psychological horror, like big fan of David Lynch, [David] Cronenberg, and this kind of aesthetics and worlds, which I felt [Kryptic] was much in that realm. As I mentioned, Kourtney Roy's photography, so Kourtney made her debut feature [with 'Kryptic'], but she had done a couple of short films that I was able to look up that encapsulated the vibe and energy I imagined she was looking for in the script.

You've done a lot of different supernatural-type thrillers; how does this one stand out from what you have done before?

Interesting. In terms of previous…when I was a young actor, someone said to me, "I would make a good Iago (from 'Othello'), because I have such a friendly, nice energy, which a great villain is one that is "very nice and approachable" and then you get to show the layers underneath. Iago's not a part I've played, but it's a part that I'm familiar with, and it's an energy I thought, "Oh yeah, okay, I can." As you know, with acting, you're always navigating between the energy you give off, what people see you as, and what is fun for you to play as an actor. It's often working against those stereotypes and stuff, so yeah, playing kind of villains and charming villains is something that's made its way into my work a lot. It's something that tends to come to me.

What was the chemistry like for you on set with your co-stars, and what presence does Chloe bring on set?

Chloe is amazing. One of the auditions I did was a chemistry read with Chloe, where we met online. As soon as I turned on the screen, I finished watching a show called 'Under the Banner of Heaven' with Andrew Garfield, which featured a great Canadian supporting cast, and Chloe had a main part in that. Also, she's in 'The Queen's Gambit,' she plays the mom of [Anya Taylor-Joy's character]. I'd just seen those two shows, and in 'Under the Banner of Heaven,' I thought she had such an incredible performance.

As soon as I saw her on the screen, I was like, "Oh man! Big fan of this person!" I was really intrigued, and of course, even from that meeting online and working on the scene, I had such great energy from her. I mean, she hadn't figured it all out, but she was there to read, explore, and try things. That was great. Sometimes you meet an actor who's got it all worked out, and they know exactly how they will do. You fit into their box, whereas Chloe had great energy in discovery and exploration, and tried a million different ways to see what clicks.

She's a thoughtful actor in terms of getting into her character and trying to find out where and what drives this person. She's not afraid of going to dark places, so all that together made the audition process great. When I came on board the shoot, my character came into play in the final third of the film. They shot for three to four weeks, but my stuff was all shot within the last three days of shooting. It's an interesting thing to come into a project that's almost done, but you have such a major part to play. One of the assistant directors said to me afterward. I'm glad he didn't say this to me when I was wrapping. He said, "This guy better be good," because the success of the film rides a lot on the ending and this whole last chunk. He basically told me that I "lived up to my expectations."

Kryptic, which also stars Jason Deline, is now in select theaters and on digital.

