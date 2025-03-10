Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: a quiet place, a quiet place 3, john krasinski

A Quiet Place Part 3 "Hopefully Coming Soon" According To Brad Fuller

According to series producer Brad Fuller, A Quiet Place 3 will happen; it is just a matter of time. They are just waiting on John Krasinski.

Article Summary A Quiet Place 3 is in the works, pending John Krasinski's schedule.

The series producer hopes to finish the original trilogy soon.

A Quiet Place: Day One succeeded, raising interest in further sequels.

No release date yet for A Quiet Place 3; planning is underway.

A Quiet Place has become one of the most bankable franchises in horror, having grossed over $900 million across the three films in the franchise. The series was created by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and John Krasinski, who directed the first two films. A prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, was released last year with much success. But what about finishing up the original trilogy? According to producer Brad Fuller, it is just a matter of time and scheduling, as he stated on the red carpet at SXSW to The Direct.

A Quiet Place Part 3 Will Be Huge When It Happens

"So, 'Day One' is not 'A Quiet Place 3,' just to be clear… 'A Quiet Place 3,' we're starting to put it together right now. You know, when we made the first one, John [Krasinski] didn't have a lot on his plate. He had just come off 'The Office,' and he wanted to be a director. Now, he's so in demand, and it's hard to get him… He's making a movie now, so as soon as he finishes that, hopefully, he will turn his attention to ['A Quiet Place 3']. We all want to finish that trilogy, and I'm hopeful there's even more 'Quiet Place' movies beyond that." He even went on to say that he does not want to make the third film with another director.

And more films after that? I have to say, back when I saw the first film, which was released in 2018, I did not think it would become a franchise at all, let alone one of the biggest in horror. I guess as long as they can keep the quality on par with the first three films, more are welcome. Day One was way better than I expected it to be, so that softened my stance on continuing stories in this world.

There is no current release date or timetable for A Quiet Place 3 to start production.

