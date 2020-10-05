Free Guy: Ryan Reynolds in Matrix Meets Ready Player One [TRAILER]

While Disney and Marvel dillydally over what to do with Ryan Reynolds and the Deadpool franchise, you can bet he's going to take every bit the advantage of that momentum with other projects. Aside from helping to make Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) a massive success, the actor is going back to the video game well again with elements of The Metrix and Ready Player One is his latest film from 20th Century Studios in Free Guy. The latest trailer provides more specifics about the "blue-shirt" guy (Reynolds) and the world around him, fleshing out far more substance than the teaser.

Reynolds' character becomes self-aware that he was a non-player character (NPC) bank teller in an MMORPG with the name of Guy. One day, he decides to live beyond his Groundhog Day existence and actually explore the manufactured world around him discovering there's far more he can get away with than he can ever imagine. Helping him along the way is Milly/Molotov Girl (Killing Eve's Jodie Comer), who he develops a crush on. Milly plays the game online, which itself opens its own can of worms when she offers "glasses" a la They Live (1988) to reveal Guy's world around him. It obviously complicates things when she's a real person playing an avatar, and he's a digital creation who becomes sentient. Just as freaked out is Keys (Stranger Things' Joe Keery), who knows her in real life.

How Ryan Reynolds is "Neo" in Free Guy

As Reynolds' character finds more of his voice with Milly at his side, others within the program start to follow, and we have the makings of a virtual revolution. We get a glimpse of Antoine (Taika Waititi), who's the creative force behind the game on the receiving end of said revolution who tries to do everything to quell the rebellion. We also see Reynolds' character's best friend in Buddy (Lil Rel Howery), helping him make sense of his newfound awareness. Written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy could be a rare saving grace in a film season bereft of tentpole blockblockers. The film is expected to hit theatres on December 11.