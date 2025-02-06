Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: Last Breath

Focus Features has released a new poster and TV spot for Last Breath, which will be released in theaters on February 28, 2025.

The film follows deep-sea divers on a harrowing mission to rescue a crewmate.

Last Breath is based on the real-life 2012 accident involving diver Chris Lemons.

The cast includes Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole, and Cliff Curtis.

When it comes to dangerous jobs, "saturation diving" might be at the top of the list. You are so far below the surface of the ocean that there isn't a spec of light. The pressure is absolutely insane, and divers have to spend weeks acclimating so they don't die just from trying to come back to the surface. If you want to know some more nightmare fuel about saturation diving, the Byford Dolphin accident is right up there with what happened to Chris Lemons back in 2012. There was a documentary about Lemons's accident not long ago in 2019, but Focus Features has picked up the story as a feature film titled Last Breath. It's unclear whether or not the studio has any faith in the film, considering two of the cast members on the newly released poster and TV spot. The movie comes out later this month, and we're going to guess that most of you didn't know that, which isn't good. Focus is coming off an excellent end of 2024 with Nosferatu; it would be a shame to see the studio stumble right out of the gate for 2025. You can't blame audiences if you don't market your film, though.

Last Breath: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: A heart-pounding film that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean's surface. Based on a true story, Last Breath is an electrifying story about teamwork, resilience, and a race against time to do the impossible.

Last Breath, directed by Alex Parkinson, stars Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole, and Cliff Curtis. It will be released on February 28, 2025.

