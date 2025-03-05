Posted in: HBO, Movies | Tagged: HBO, jesse armstrong

HBO To Debut New Jesse Armstrong Film In The Spring

HBO Original Films will release an untitled Jesse Armstrong film in the spring. It will be the Succession creator's debut feature film.

HBO has set a spring debut date for a new, untitled Jesse Armstrong film. Armstrong was responsible for Succession, so this is huge news. The film is set to go into production now for its spring debut, which will also serve as Armstrong's debut feature-length project. Starring in the production are Steve Carell (The Office) as Randall, Jason Schwartzman ( HBO's Bored to Death) as Hugo Van Yalk (Souper), Cory Michael Smith (Saturday Night, May December) as Venis, and Ramy Youssef (Poor Things, HBO's More Feelings) as Jeff. Below is the teaser image of the project, which I am sure holds clues as to what we are in store for. "I'm intrigued to discover whether being around so many brilliant actors and directors on 'Succession' has in any way rubbed off on me. Let's hope so. I'm grateful to Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, and the whole HBO team for backing this film so wholeheartedly and helping me pull together a dream team of cast and crew." said Armstrong in a statement.

HBO Smartly Stays In The Jesse Armstrong Business

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming had this to say: "We're ecstatic to be back in business with the singular talent Jesse Armstrong coming off our fruitful collaboration on 'Succession.' Jesse once again raises the bar with a bold examination of modern greed, power, and male ambition. That this feature serves as his directorial debut will only elevate what is already thrilling on the page, and we couldn't be more excited to share this timely film with the world soon."

HBO was wise to lock in a deal with Armstrong after Succession ended, as he is one of the most in-demand names out there right now. The days of the prestige HBO Original Film may be back, which is great news for them. We all miss the originals they used to put out, and if this is a rebirth or sort of that arm of the company, fantastic.

