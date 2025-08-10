Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: alison brie, film, NEON, Together!

Alison Brie Opens Up About the Twisted Relationship in Together

Together star Alison Brie talks about how being a real-life couple with Dave Franco helped their performance in the body horror film.

Article Summary Alison Brie and Dave Franco star as a struggling couple in the body horror film Together

Their real-life relationship adds depth and realism to the film's emotionally intense scenes

Together blends supernatural horror, dark comedy, and sharp relationship insights

The film debuted at Sundance, earning critical acclaim and a major distribution deal with Neon

In Together, Alison Brie and Dave Franco play a longtime couple, Millie and Tim, whose relationship has gradually deteriorated; until a bizarre, supernatural crisis forces them to confront everything they've avoided. Written and directed by Michael Shanks (in his feature debut), the supernatural body-horror drama blends horror, dark comedy, and even a healthy dose of relationship psychology. The film also marks another collaboration for the couple, who previously co-wrote and starred in Somebody I Used to Know. And this time around, Together pushes into much heavier thematic and physical territory; an emotional space that stands in stark contrast to their offscreen dynamic.

Alison Brie on Character Dynamics in Together

Speaking with Collider, Brie explained, "It is interesting because, as a couple, we are not at all like Tim and Millie." She continued, "And for a lot of the movie, their relationship is in such a depressing place. I think that what was helpful was truly just our history, our shared history, and our love for one another, and knowing that that would be the baseline for everything. Even when they're not getting along, you would sense that they've been together a long time. They do have a love for one another."

After premiering in the Midnight section at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and drawing strong interest, Together was acquired by Neon for a reported $17 million—making it one of the biggest Sundance sales of the year. The film then opened theatrically in the U.S. on July 30, earning over $10 million in its opening weekend, with many praising the story as a visceral push-pull of body horror and emotional suspense.

The real-life couple also endured physically demanding makeup and stunts for the project, sometimes bound together even during bathroom breaks, to convey the film's extreme depiction of intimacy. Fortunately, their real-life chemistry helps ground the surreal premise: as they physically blur together, the emotional stakes sharpen and the horror becomes a little more personal. And in the end, Together stands as a bold metaphor for codependency, combining inventive body horror with indie authenticity.

Neon's latest horror film, Together, is in theaters now.

