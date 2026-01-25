Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: disney, Incredibles 3, pixar, The Incredibles

Holly Hunter Says Incredibles 3 Should Head into Production Soon

The Incredibles star Holly Hunter suggests the third entry in the superhero franchise might go into production this March.

Pixar confirmed Incredibles 3 is in development, with Peter Sohn directing and Brad Bird writing the script.

The first two Incredibles films were box office hits, with the sequel grossing over $1.2 billion worldwide.

Fans await story details, curious how the Incredibles’ world and family will evolve in the upcoming movie.

The Incredibles first hit cinemas in 2004 and quickly turned into one of Pixar's biggest films, offering a sharp, inventive spin on the superhero genre built around a suburban family trying to juggle powers, parenting, and a world that no longer wants costumed heroes. Written and directed by Brad Bird, it immediately earned strong reviews, more than $630 million worldwide, and has stayed lodged in the conversation whenever people attempt to discuss the best superhero films.

14 years later, Incredibles 2 arrived and proved the Parrs still had drawing power. The sequel flipped the family dynamics by sending Helen into the spotlight as Elastigirl while Bob stayed home with the kids and an increasingly chaotic Jack-Jack, and as a result, it became Pixar's biggest opening ever on the way to about $1.24 billion globally.

Given its success, Pixar finally confirmed Incredibles 3 at D23 in 2024, with Bird back to develop the story and script. Then in 2025, the studio announced that Peter Sohn, known for The Good Dinosaur and Elemental, would direct, with Bird remaining on board as writer and executive producer. And as of 2026, Disney has not attached an exact release date just yet.

Now one of the franchise's core stars has offered a small but encouraging update.

Holly Hunter Says Incredibles 3 Might Head into Production Soon

Speaking with Screen Rant, Holly Hunter, the voice of Helen Parr, confirmed that her work on the new movie is almost here. She explained that the film is currently being written, and said, "I think I start in March. I do not know, I never do know. I never know what the stories are of Incredibles. I go in, and I record with Brad, or in this case, I do not know if it is going to be Brad, but I think that he has been writing the script. So it is very exciting."

Story details haven't been revealed yet, but the first two films set a pretty clear foundation. The original took place in a retro-futurist world where superheroes had been forced into hiding, then brought the Parrs back into action against Syndrome while they tried to function as a family. Incredibles 2 picked up almost immediately afterward, restoring the legal status of supers and hinting at a new era where Elastigirl, Mr Incredible, Violet, Dash, and Jack Jack would no longer have to sneak around.

With Incredibles 3 now moving toward voice recording, fans are understandably curious about how much time has passed in the universe, what kind of threat could pull the family together again, and how the story will speak to a superhero landscape that looks very different from 2004. But after years of hoping for more, at least Hunter's update confirms that work on their next chapter is getting a little bit closer.

