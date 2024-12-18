Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: Last Breath

Last Breath: Teaser Poster Spotlights A Saturation Diving Nightmare

Focus Features has released a teaser poster for the upcoming film Last Breath, which is about a 2012 saturation diving accident in the North Sea.

Do you have a fear of deep water? What about the dark? What about the concept of the pressure of the entire ocean pushing down on you? Or that your lifeline is a bunch of cords tied to one container hanging out in the middle of some of the roughest seas in the world? Welcome to the reality of saturation diving. If you've spent some time on the internet learning about insane accidents or incidents where people should not have survived, you might have come across it. You might also know what "explosive decompression" is now and what that does to a human body, but that's a different saturation diving accident. Last Breath is the movie version of a saturation diving incident that took place in 2012 in the North Sea. It was an "everything that could go wrong, went wrong, in the worst possible way" type of situation, and there is a documentary with the same name as this feature, which was released in 2019. We got the first trailer and images earlier this month, and Focus Features also released a poster. However much saturation divers get paid, it's not nearly enough.

Last Breath: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: A heart-pounding film that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean's surface. Based on a true story, Last Breath is an electrifying story about teamwork, resilience, and a race against time to do the impossible.

Last Breath, directed by Alex Parkinson, stars Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole, and Cliff Curtis. It will be released on February 28, 2025.

