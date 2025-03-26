Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Marvel Is Live And Slowly Announcing The Avengers: Doomsday Cast

Marvel is currently live announcing that production for Avengers: Doomsday has started and dropping some casting confirmations.

Article Summary Marvel unveils live on YouTube that Avengers: Doomsday has officially entered production.

Casting confirmations include Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, and Sebastian Stan.

Rumors swirl as the Russo brothers' press antics cause a stir among fans and Kevin Feige.

Avengers: Doomsday releases May 1, 2026; Avengers: Secret Wars follows on May 7, 2027.

Marvel Studios is doing another live event on YouTube, but this time, they are being much more mysterious about what they are announcing. The last time they did something like this, we all got up at 4 AM PST thinking that is when The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer would drop, but instead, we were greeted with yet another countdown and twenty minutes of interviews before the trailer finally dropped. My sleep schedule was not overly thrilled about it. Right now, we don't know what Marvel is teasing, but we can guess, and there is one very obvious guess: Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are in production, and we're getting some casting confirmations. Once Anthony Mackie's name appeared on the screen, the official Marvel Twitter account shared a short video of Mackie's name appearing and a graphic showing that the film was now in production, which was all the confirmation we needed—time for some casting confirmations [finally].

The movie is all people have been talking about ever since Anthony and Joe Russo did the press rounds for The Electric State, and that movie went over like a wet blanket. The pair also made some comments in interviews that had people raising their eyebrows and wondering what was going on. The poor reactions to the brothers on social media recently, the somewhat lukewarm reaction to Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Doom, and the rumors that Kevin Feige was "concerned" started to fly. Right now, the casting announcements we have are few and far between, with several big names rumored to return with others in a more nebulous state. Production is set to kick off any day now, so Marvel is doing a big thing to confirm who will and won't be there, which makes sense. So far, we have four chairs on screen, and two of them we already knew about, which are Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Mackie, but this is the first time we have confirmed that Chris Hemsworth and Sebastian Stan are returning for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars Avengers: Doomsday is set to start production this spring and will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on May 7, 2027. This post will be updated.

UPDATE: The Black Panther will return, indeed; Letitia Wright has been added to the roster. Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Wright are the confirmations we have so far on screen.

UPDATE: A tiny chair has appeared and we're getting more Paul Rudd as Ant-Man makes his return to the Avengers roster for Avengers: Doomsday. Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, and Rudd are the confirmations we have so far on screen.

UPDATE: We have our first interesting name so far. It seems that Wyatt Russell is joining another team after the Thunderbolts*. Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Russell are the confirmations we have so far on screen.

