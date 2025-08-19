Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: one battle after another, paul thomas anderson

One Battle After Another: 2 New Posters Released

Warner Bros. released two new posters for writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson's new movie, One Battle After Another.

The movie is generating buzz as a potential awards contender ahead of its September 26 theatrical release.

Despite new trailers and posters, key plot details about One Battle After Another remain tightly under wraps.

The marketing push suggests ticket sales and more reveals could be just around the corner for curious audiences.

It's almost fall, and that means the possible award contenders are going to be out in droves. There are going to be a lot of movies coming out at once, and audiences are likely going to have to make some tough calls about what they want to check out and what can wait until streaming. There are a bunch of movies where everything on paper looks fantastic, and one of those movies is One Battle After Another. We have a great writer and director with Paul Thomas Anderson, and he has packed this cast with a bunch of people who appear to be putting in some absolutely buckwild performances. It could be absolutely brilliant, or it's going to be the kind of mess that is impossible to look away from.

Even though it is just over a month away from being released, we still don't know that much about this film, but the trailers are doing a pretty good job of showing the tone and vibes you can expect should you decide to see the movie. We might get more information soon, as Warner Bros. dropped two new posters today. That is usually an indication that tickets are going on sale soon, and once tickets are on sale, that's when someone really steps on the gas with the marketing. Warner Bros. has been hit or miss with its marketing so far this year, and if Anderson wants us to know almost nothing about One Battle After Another when it drops next month, let's hope that wish is honored.

One Battle After Another: Cast List, Release Date

No fear. One Battle After Another only in theaters September 26.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award-nominated, BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson comes One Battle After Another, starring Academy Award and BAFTA winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

Oscar and BAFTA winners Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro also star alongside Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, as well as Wood Harris and Alana Haim.

Anderson directs from his own screenplay. The producers are Oscar and BAFTA nominees Adam Somner and Sara Murphy and Anderson, with Will Weiske executive producing.

The creative team behind the camera includes several frequent collaborators, among them directors of photography Michael Bauman and Anderson; Oscar-nominated, BAFTA-winning production designer Florencia Martin; BAFTA-nominated editor Andy Jurgensen; Oscar and BAFTA-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood; casting director Cassandra Kulukundis; and with music by Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Ghoulardi Film Company Production, A Paul Thomas Anderson Film, One Battle After Another. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on September 26, 2025, and internationally beginning 24 September 2025.

