Matrix 4 Star Keanu Reeves Teases Film is "Not Going into Past"

When it comes to one of the most anticipated films of 2022, The Matrix 4 is going to try to deliver in some unexpected ways. Among them, star Keanu Reeves teased a couple of items of where the upcoming Warner Brothers film will go in an interview with BBC's The One Show (via Indiewire) while promoting Bill & Ted Face the Music. The actor described the screenplay as "a beautiful script that is a love story; it's inspiring. It's another version of a kind of call to wake up, and it has some great action. All will be revealed."

Reeves reprises his role as Neo and will reunite with director Lana Wachowski and co-stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett-Smith, who return as Trinity and Niobe, respectively. Lana will fly solo as sibling Lily Wachowski, who co-directed the previous three films, bows out. Co-writing with Lana are Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Reeves hinted the love story between Neo and Trinity could serve as a backbone of Matrix 4. "Things looked a little dire for Neo," the actor said. One rumor circulating about the production is franchise newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's possible role as a younger Morpheus. When asked by The One Show if the upcoming Matrix will have any ties to the events of the original 1999 film, Reeves teased, "No, no. Not going in the past." In related news, Neil Patrick Harris, also a new addition to the cast, told SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show Lana's taking a different visual approach from previous films. "I think [Lana] has a great inclusive energy, and her style has shifted visually from what she had done to what she is currently doing," he said.

Filming resumed recently in Berlin following updated guidelines for the quarantine took effect. Production was originally suspended as Matrix 4 was shooting in San Francisco. The untitled fourth Matrix is slated to hit theatres on April 1, 2022. You can check out the interview below.

It's happening! Keanu Reeves confirms that a new The Matrix film is in the works! 🙌#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/hKQCpw0M3e — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) September 16, 2020