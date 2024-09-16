Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, film, Warner Bros

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Writer Explains the Character's Screen Time

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-writers talk about why the character has only 17 minutes of screen time in the popular sequel.

Article Summary Beetlejuice's limited screen time draws parallels with other iconic characters like Godzilla and Darth Vader.

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the character appears for only 17 minutes, similar to the original film.

Writers Millar and Gough discuss balancing Beetlejuice's presence while ensuring he remains essential to the plot.

Despite the brief screen time, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has gained popularity, earning $264M and an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

When it comes to franchises with iconic characters at their core, audiences often expect these figures to dominate the screen. Take Godzilla, for instance — his limited screen time has sparked debates among fans for years. Similarly, characters like Michael Myers (Halloween) and Darth Vader (Star Wars) leave lasting impressions despite their brief appearances. And as it turns out, the recently revived Beetlejuice is no exception.

In the latest film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the titular character appears for only 17 minutes of the movie's runtime, mirroring his limited involvement in the original. Here's why the writers chose to replicate this approach and how they managed his seemingly brief presence.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Writers on the Character's 17 Minutes of Screen Time

In conversation with Variety, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice the film's co-writers Miles Millar and Alfred Gough addressed their thought process behind the sequel along with the titular character's intentionally limited screen time, with Millar telling the outlet, "He's such a fun character to write, but… he's not the protagonist of the movie. It was tricky in terms of keeping the right balance. People love him so much. It's called Beetlejuice Beetlejuice for a reason, so he needs to be essential to the movie. It makes you think harder about what those scenes are going to be and what his contribution to the movie is. It feels incredibly satisfying, and like you've spent a lot more time with him than you think. That's the magic trick of that character."

At this point, the film has already managed to draw in audiences by earning more than $264 million worldwide and having an 81% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So, I suppose one could argue that those 17 minutes have been enough to cement the character's popularity in mainstream pop culture.

What are your thoughts on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

