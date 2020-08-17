Matrix 4: Morpheus Actor Laurence Fishburne Confirms He Won't Return

We can cross another member of the original cast of The Matrix (1999) from returning to the untitled fourth film in Laurence Fishburne. The actor, who played the venerable Morpheus in the trilogy, told New York Magazine (H/T The Wrap) of his status. "I have not been invited," he said. "Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great." Actors Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), who appeared in all three films return as will Jada Pinkett-Smith, whose character Niobe made her debut in The Matrix: Reloaded (2003). Lana Wachowski is flying solo when it comes to directing the fourth film with sibling Lily Wachowski bowing out of the fourth film. Hugo Weaving, who played Agent Smith in the trilogy, declined citing a scheduling conflict.

Fishburne acknowledged The Matrix trilogy as a watershed moment of his career. "It is probably the role that I'll be best remembered for, which is great," he said. "It's not the only thing I'll be remembered for, which is better. What I get with him is I've got Darth Vader in this hand, and I've got Obi-Wan in that hand. I've got Bruce Lee, I've got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I've got kung fu." It's not clear if there will be some explanation to explain Fishburne's absence. There was rumor star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II may play a younger version of Morpheus in the untitled fourth Matrix film. The character was killed off in the MMORPG The Matrix Online, whether if it remains canon remains to be seen. The fourth Matrix encountered delays due to COVID-19 pandemic, but Warner Bros slated to resume soon once health and safety protocols are updated. The film currently set for a 2022 release also stars Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jessica Henrick.