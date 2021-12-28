The Matrix Resurrections Producer Talks Lana Wachowski Return

The fourth chapter of filmmaker Lana Wachowski's Matrix franchise felt like a dream come true to many. When franchise reboots are tossed around as a feasible option, getting the original person behind the film back and convincing the beloved actors to return isn't always the treatment that a legacy title receives. In fact, the film jokingly pokes fun at the creative process and teases that fans could return to Matrix (in The Matrix Resurrections) with or without its creator depending on executives pulling strings.

As it turns out, that's not too far off from the truth of how these film franchises and IPs are occasionally or potentially dealt with. In a recent interview shared by Collider, The Matrix Resurrections producer James McTeigue (who has been a part of the entire franchise) referenced that notion and how the return of Wachowski lined up for this miraculous event.

McTeigue explains, "Look. I think when you've had a franchise with that much potential money-making capability, there's always talk. It's in the same way that the Marvel universe repeats and turns in on itself, or you have Spider-Man, or you have Iron Man, or Thor," McTeigue explains to the publication.

He continues, "There's always potential to update those movies just because of the possibility of making the money and telling new stories. I shouldn't say it's just a purely fiscal thought. But yeah, look, there was versions out there, but they hadn't landed on the right version. So when Lana eventually came back around and said, 'Look. I'm interested in making another movie,' of course, they went with the filmmaker who was the genesis of the Matrix."

