Mufasa: The Lion King Prequel Film Debuts At D23 Expo

Mufasa: The Lion King is a new prequel film to The Lion King, and it just debuted on stage at the D23 Expo. The logo for the film was released online, with the caption 2024. So, no official release date yet. During the look that was shown to the audience, they could hear Timon and Pumbaa narrating, and that is about all we are going to know for a bit, other than they are telling the story of a lion cub. Barry Jenkins is directing the film. Below you can behold the logo for the new film.

Mufasa: The Lion King – We Need More To Go On Disney

Here is the synopsis from the 2019 film: The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon."

You can expect much more on this one as we find it out, because this has the potential to be massive for Disney. I write about this stuff for a living, and I had no clue this was coming, so now I am pretty excited. Keep it locked here all weekend for more from D23, as there is going to be a ton more news.