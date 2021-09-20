Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter Tapped to Star in Johnny and Clyde

It feels like Megan Fox is finally being recognized for her underrated talent. The star is now confirmed to star in an upcoming (and familiar) cinematic reinvention of a classic criminal love story titled Johnny and Clyde.

The story of the real-life pair Bonnie and Clyde has been told in various incarnations throughout the years, and the next take on these personas (Johnny and Clyde) is set to be directed by Tom DeNucci (Vault) and producer Chad A. Verdi, with Tyson Ritter also set to join the cast as first reported by Deadline.

In Johnny and Clyde, Fox is said to play the role of Alana, a crime boss who is the intended target for the well-known duo, and the site teases that the film will follow the pair of serial killers who are (as to be expected) madly in love and dedicating their lives to the ultimate crime spree. The enamored pair have a shared goal of robbing a prominent casino run by Alana (Fox) and her head of security (Ritter), with little known about the titular roles of both Johnny and Clyde.

Deadline also shares a statement from Verdi about the newest casting reveal and notes, "I am very excited to have Megan play the role of Alana. She's a brilliant actress who will bring this character to life like no one else could." In regards to Ritter's role in the film, the director and producer adds, "I love Tyson's energy and can't wait for him and Megan to go head-to-head."

Due to the title change that suggests we're getting Johnny and not Bonnie, there are obviously questions surrounding the characters, or if this could be a unique LGBTQ+ inclusive heist story with two men instead of the usual heteronormative pairings we're used to. Considering we haven't heard anything else, it's likely meant to be a question mark at the moment… so we're curious to see what happens!

Keep up with Bleeding Cool for more on Johnny and Clyde as casting continues and more film details are revealed!