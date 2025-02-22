Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Mickey 17

Mickey 17: Mickey Takes "Giving A Hand" Too Literally In A New Clip

Warner Bros. has released a new clip from Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 and we get to see what happens when Mickey goes on a spacewalk.

Article Summary Warner Bros. releases new Mickey 17 clip showcasing a dramatic spacewalk moment.

Mickey 17 receives glowing reviews, boosting anticipation for Bong Joon Ho's latest film.

Studio shares actual footage to help audiences decide on watching the film.

Mickey 17 hits theaters nationwide on March 7, 2025, with Robert Pattinson starring.

The reviews for Mickey 17 are in, and they are trending very positively, which is what we want to hear. Now we just need Warner Bros. to try and capitalize on those good reviews to try and propel the movie forward so people actually go to see it in a couple of weeks. That being said, if you're still on the fence, studios have been doing a pretty good job recently of sharing actual footage from the film and not trailers or TV spots. That way, you can make an informed decision about whether or not you think this will be worth your money since we're all broke as a joke. We got another new clip, and this time, Mickey takes "giving a hand" a bit too literally, but we also see what exactly people do to him and what they make him go through when they know he's just going to get reprinted.

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!