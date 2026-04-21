Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: American Dew, Mountain Dew, pepsico

Mountain Dew Releases The New American Dew Campaign

Mountain Dew just got a little extra star-spangled awesome this month, as PepsiCo has launched the new American Dew promo campaign

Article Summary Mountain Dew launches the American Dew campaign with patriotic limited-edition cans and bottles.

The campaign celebrates America's 250th anniversary and Mountain Dew's heritage since 1948.

Fans can enter to win weekly $250 prepaid Mastercards through a special contest at AmericanDew.com.

New American Dew commercial features a nostalgic trip to Mountain Dew's Tennessee origins.

PepsiCo has launched a new campaign for Mountain Dew that looks very star-spangled awesome, as their cans are now sporting the new American Dew look. In a move that is clearly honing in on the 250th Anniversary of the United States becoming a country, while also celebrating its brand as a whole, the company is marking the occasion with a special promotion that we're guessing is going to run through the month of Jul with some new branded cans and bottles, as well as some promotional items and a new commercial you'll see popping up places. As a crew of Dew drinkers and The Mountain Dude are transported back to 1948 in Tennessee where people supposedly started drinking the soda for the first time.

There's not a ton to unpack here, as it's basically their way of celebrating two things at once while also getting in on whatever Fourth of July celebrations we're going to start seeing here in a few months. That said, they are trying to make it worth your while as they have started a new contest on their website where they're giving away a $250 prepaid Mastercard every week throughout the run of this campaign. So hey, you might actually get some free money out of this if you really want it.

Mountain Dew Reminds You It's Been "Tasting Great Since '48"

Introducing American Dew, a limited-edition design on 120z cans and 20oz bottles, releasing nationwide starting 4/20 and throughout the summer. This limited-edition offering renames the iconic American brand as a bold tribute to its Tennessee roots and the country's 250th birthday. The launch of American Dew also kicks off a nationwide celebration, giving fans a chance to win thousands of $250 cash prizes in honor of America's 250th anniversary. Now through July 11, fans can visit AmericanDew.com for more information and official program details.

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