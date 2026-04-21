Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Greed Arrives with McFarlane Toys DC Comics Orange Lantern Larfleeze

The DC Multiverse is not over just yet, as McFarlane Toys has debuted brand new DC Comics characters that are coming to life

Article Summary Larfleeze, the Orange Lantern, debuts as a detailed action figure from McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse line.

Known for his unique power of avarice, Larfleeze is the sole wielder of the formidable Orange Lantern ring.

The 7-inch figure features signature metallic deco, dynamic accessories, and ultra articulation for posing.

Pre-orders are open now for $26.99, with the Larfleeze DC Comics figure arriving May 2026 for collectors.

Larfleeze, better known as Agent Orange, is one of DC's strangest Lanterns, who is fueled by insatiable greed. He debuted during the buildup to the DC Comics Blackest Night era with Green Lantern #25 (2008). Created by Geoff Johns and Philip Tan, he is the sole wielder of the Orange Lantern power, and he doesn't share; he hoards it. Anyone who is chosen to be an Orange Lantern consumes them and even creates energy constructs of them to help serve them. His origin ties back to a deal with the Guardians of the Universe, who paid him off to keep his greed contained to a single sector.

Now, the chaos and greed of Larfleeze are coming to McFarlane Toys as they debut their newest DC Multiverse figure. Larfleeze is suited up in his signature Orange Lantern outfit with metallic deco and will come with a few accessories. This will consist of the Orange Lantern as well as two Orange Lantern cosmic effects to get the job done. Pre-orders for Larfleeze are already live for $26.99, and he is set to arrive in May 2026

McFarlane Toys – Larfleeze (DC Comics Classic)

"Larfleeze, also known as Agent Orange, is the sole wielder of the orange light of Avarice. The most self-destructive color of the universe's Emotional Spectrum, it precludes sharing, and those it illuminates will fight for what they want until only one remains. Its power infects the mind and effectively owns its possessor."

LARFLEEZE as featured in DC comics.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 2 flame effects, power battery and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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