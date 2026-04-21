Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Starman (Jack Knight) Joins McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse

The DC Multiverse is not over just yet, as McFarlane Toys has debuted brand new DC Comics characters that are coming to life

Starman is coming to McFarlane Toys as they have unveiled a new collection of DC Comics figures. The DC Multiverse is about to say hello to Jack Knight, one of DC's more distinctive legacy heroes, who was introduced in Starman (vol. 2) #0 back in 1994. Unlike his father, Ted Knight, the original Starman, Jack wanted nothing to do with heroics. However, that all changed when his brother David was killed, and Jack now stepped in to inherit the Cosmic Rod and the responsibility that came with it.

Even with the mantle of Starman, Jack stayed away from the traditional heroic look, wearing goggles and street clothes, which McFarlane Toys has nicely captured. No accessories are included besides the Cosmic Rod, a display base, and a collector card. Unite Jack Knight, Batgirl, Connor Hawk, and Guy Gardner in your DC Comics display for some throwback Zero Hour fun. Collectors can give a new adventure to Starman (Jack Knight) for $26.99, and pre-orders are already live with a May 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys – DC Comics Starman (Jack Knight)

"Jack Knight came from a dynasty of Super Heroes. His father was World War II Super Hero Starman, and he was also related to the first Phantom Lady. However, he was content to let older brother David wield the Cosmic Rod as champion of Opal City. Jack preferred to pursue his love of history and popular culture."

"That all changed after David was assassinated. Jack Knight became Starman only after David's murder was followed by an attempt on his own life. Using a prototype staff his father had discarded, Jack vanquished the killers and became the city's protector. Despite reservations, he was drawn to the life of adventure and exploration, although he refused to wear a costume."

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