Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Power of Shazam Returns to McFarlane Toys DC Comics Multiverse

The DC Multiverse is not over just yet, as McFarlane Toys has debuted brand new DC Comics characters that are coming to life

Article Summary Shazam returns to McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse line with a new classic comic-inspired action figure.

The figure features a red-and-gold suit, soft-goods cape, extra hands, and a collector art card.

Based on Shazam's origins in Whiz Comics, the hero draws his power from legendary mythic figures.

Pre-orders are open now for $26.99, with a scheduled release for May 2026 for DC fans and collectors.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new selection of DC Multiverse figures, including the return of one that fans have been demanding. Shazam, originally known as Captain Marvel, first appeared in Whiz Comics #2 in 1940, created by Bill Parker and C. C. Beck. The character centers on young Billy Batson, who transforms into a powerful adult hero by speaking the magic word "Shazam". He draws his powers from mythic figures like Solomon, Hercules, and the other Olympian gods. At the time, Shazam quickly rivaled Superman in popularity, leading to legal battles and a rebranding that folded the character into DC Comics.

McFarlane Toys has released a few Shazam figures over the years, with the most recent being a Page Punchers set that quickly sold out, or fans could only find the classic-age Platinum Chase variant. Now, fans can bring home this legendary DC Comics hero with a new standard DC Multiverse release featuring a soft-goods cape and a classic red-and-gold outfit. The only accessory features are a pair of swappable hands, a display base, and a collector card. Pre-orders are already live for $26.99, and he is set for a May 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys – DC Comics Shazam (Power of Shazam)

"The Power of Shazam!" graphic novel delves into the circumstances of his father's death, his uncle's treachery, and his subsequent journey to the Rock of Eternity where he receives the powers of Shazam."

SHAZAM! as featured in DC comics.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 2 extra hands, cape cord and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

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