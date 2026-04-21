Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: hot toys, star wars, The Mandalorian

New Star Wars 1/6 Scale AT-RT Figure Bundle Revealed by Hot Toys

Hot Toys is getting ready for the adventures of The Mandalorian and Grogu with some brand new 1/6 scale collectibles

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Imperial Remnant AT-RT and Driver bundle inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The AT-RT Driver features battle-worn armor, a new helmet, and weapons for an authentic cold-weather look.

Detailed AT-RT vehicle boasts LED lights, articulated legs, posable cannon, and fits with Mandalorian collectibles.

Available for $480, pre-orders are live now with a September 2027 release via Sideshow Collectibles.

If your shelf is missing a little Imperial menace, Hot Toys has just delivered a new and impressive 1/6 scale Star Wars powerhouse. Coming to life from The Mandalorian & Grogu , a new Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver and AT-RT Bundle is on the way. Stomped straight out of a frozen battlefield from the upcoming film and into collector territory, this set is a must for Imperial Remnant army builders. The driver figure is packed with battle-worn deco and a newly developed helmet, to the layered, cold-weather armor that comes right off the screen. This Driver will come with two weapons, a swappable gun, and fit perfectly on the highly detailed AT-RT vehicle.

As for the AT-RT itself, this towering, gritty, repurposed vehicle is updated for its new era and features a nice battle-worn deco, just like its driver. With articulated legs, a posable cannon, and LED lights, this Star Wars vehicle is built to dominate any display from every angle. Despite being part of a bundle, the AT-RT can also work flawlessly with Hot Toys' newest 1/6 scale The Mandalorian and Grogu figures. Star Wars fans can start to build up their 1/6 scale Imperial Remnant AT-RT army for $480, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles with a September 2027 release.

The Mandalorian & Grogu – Imperial Remnant AT-RT Bundle

"As fans eagerly await the next big-screen adventure in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu™, the divided factions of the Imperial Remnant prove they are still a major threat. Conditioned for brutal climates, the Imperial Remnant AT-RT Drivers steer swift All-Terrain Recon Transport (AT-RT) walkers to secure icy borders. They rely on specialized armor and salvaged imperial resources to crush opposition and carry out the Empire's surviving agenda."

"The meticulously crafted 1/6th AT-RT Driver Collectible Figure features a newly developed helmeted head with expertly applied weathering effects to highlight the grit of the Remnant forces. The figure boasts a set of newly developed weathered armor layered over a greige-colored coat with a realistic flocked texture, tailored to evoke their cold-weather operations. To ensure the driver is ready for combat, the figure comes equipped with a DLT-20A blaster rifle and an SE-14r blaster pistol."

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