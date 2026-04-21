Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: hot toys, star wars, The Mandalorian
New Star Wars 1/6 Scale AT-RT Figure Bundle Revealed by Hot Toys
Hot Toys is getting ready for the adventures of The Mandalorian and Grogu with some brand new 1/6 scale collectibles
Article Summary
- Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Imperial Remnant AT-RT and Driver bundle inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu.
- The AT-RT Driver features battle-worn armor, a new helmet, and weapons for an authentic cold-weather look.
- Detailed AT-RT vehicle boasts LED lights, articulated legs, posable cannon, and fits with Mandalorian collectibles.
- Available for $480, pre-orders are live now with a September 2027 release via Sideshow Collectibles.
The Mandalorian & Grogu – Imperial Remnant AT-RT Bundle
"As fans eagerly await the next big-screen adventure in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu™, the divided factions of the Imperial Remnant prove they are still a major threat. Conditioned for brutal climates, the Imperial Remnant AT-RT Drivers steer swift All-Terrain Recon Transport (AT-RT) walkers to secure icy borders. They rely on specialized armor and salvaged imperial resources to crush opposition and carry out the Empire's surviving agenda."
"The meticulously crafted 1/6th AT-RT Driver Collectible Figure features a newly developed helmeted head with expertly applied weathering effects to highlight the grit of the Remnant forces. The figure boasts a set of newly developed weathered armor layered over a greige-colored coat with a realistic flocked texture, tailored to evoke their cold-weather operations. To ensure the driver is ready for combat, the figure comes equipped with a DLT-20A blaster rifle and an SE-14r blaster pistol."