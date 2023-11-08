Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: emola holmes 2, enola holmes, enola holmes 3, millie bobby brown, netflix

Enola Holmes 3 Is Reportedly In Development At Netflix

Netflix wants to do more with their "homegrown star" Millie Bobby Brown, so it's not surprising that Enola Holmes 3 is reportedly in development.

Article Summary Netflix's Enola Holmes 3, starring Millie Bobby Brown, is in development.

Scott Stuber confirms Netflix's intentions to continue the Enola Holmes saga.

The Holmes IP's versatility acknowledged by Netflix Film's Head.

They should aim to bring back Henry Cavill despite recent Witcher controversy.

It isn't just Stranger Things and Damsel that Millie Bobby Brown is working with Netflix these days. The first two Enola Holmes movies have also done very well for the streaming service. The two movies, based on a series of graphic novels of the same name, follow the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes as she becomes a detective in her own right but also has to contend with the limitations that the society she lives in places on her as a woman. They are both pretty good overall, and while neither has lit the world on fire, they are great little movies for a streamer since they are the type of thing that you would happily watch if you were already subscribed, but maybe not the kind of movies that would make someone subscribe. That's fine. You need plenty of films like Enola Holmes to keep a streamer going, and it sounds like Netflix knows that. Collider got the chance to speak to the Head of Netflix Film, Scott Stuber, who said that Enola Holmes 3 is in development as they try to do a film with their biggest homegrown star."

"You know, she's such a great homegrown star for us," Stuber said. "I mean, obviously, Stranger Things is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. We have a film called Damsel with her in the spring, which I'm really excited about, [from] Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Then, getting that character right. The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we're working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I'd like to do another one."

It sounds like it is still very much in the works, but a third Enola Holmes does seem like a given, provided they can get Henry Cavill back for another film after That Whole Thing went down with The Witcher.

Enola Holmes 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn't as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London's sinister factories and colorful music halls to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!

Enola Holmes 2 is directed by Harry Bradbeer, with a screenplay by Jack Thorne and story by Harry Bradbeer & Jack Thorne. Along with new friends and foes, it stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Helena Bonham Carter. It streamed to Netflix on October 28, 2022.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!