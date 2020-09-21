Mira Sorvino Wants a Romy & Michele's High School Reunion Sequel

When you have a film that becomes a cult classic and those involved are hoping to return to their roles, some time's you just need to go for it. Romy & Michele's High School Reunion was released in 1997, becoming a film that captured some of the best oddities of the '90s for its exemplary showing of personality and charm. The film is based on two women in their late twenties, returning to their 10-year high school reunion, hoping to impress their peers.

After being mocked and ridiculed by just about everyone except for each other (as well as Sandy Frink and Toby Walters), the two want to change the perception people have on them, creating fake careers and putting together a facade. Of course, the film has plenty of things that go wrong for the duo, but the film became a touchstone for friendship in cinema, and even more so for people who understand the generation humor that comes with it.

Romy & Michele's High School Reunion stars Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino, Janeane Garofalo, and Alan Cumming, and once in a while, they've discussed the possibility of another high school reunion. In a recent interview, Sorvino admits that she's still very much down for another Romy & Michele adventure, telling ET Canada, "It's not in my hands. It's up to Disney. I would be so grateful if they would decide to do it." The star later added, "I know that Lisa and that [screenwriter] Robin Schiff is interested in it. Maybe Alan [Cumming] is interested in it. I heard that maybe Janeane [Garofalo] is interested in it."

Romy & Michele has always worked because the perfect selection of actors and the wonderful writing of Schiff, so to have so many stars align — plus a movie-quoting audience that still cherishes the film — it feels like Disney could capitalize on this existing audience and bring the two women back for another round of a reunion to see how life has changed for the class of '87.

Would you enjoy a Romy & Michele's High School Reunion sequel as much as we would?