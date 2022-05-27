Four Join The Cast Of Legal Drama Miranda's Victim

Four new actors have joined the cast of new legal drama Miranda's Victim from director Michelle Danner (The Runner). The film is in production right now. Today, Abigail Breslin (Stillwater), Luke Wilson (Stargirl), Andy Garcia (Father of the Bride), and Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) have all joined on to star. "The first time I read George Kolber's riveting script and learned about Trish's experience, it moved and inspired me," said Danner. Miranda's Victim puts us at the intersection between a brutal rape case and a national movement for civil liberties." Deadline had the news.

Miranda's Victim Has A Good Cast

"The film written by J. Craig Stiles and George Kolber will tell the true story of Trish Weir (Breslin), who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda. Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish's life is destroyed by America's legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the nation. Wilson will play Lawrence Turoff, the country prosecutor that convinces Trish to testify and helps her bring her aggressor to justice, with Garcia as public defender Alvin Moore, who takes on Miranda's case, and Sutherland as Judge Wren, who convicts Miranda for the rape of Weir."

I am all in. Nothing beats a good legal drama, and it has been awhile since we had one. The subject matter is also important, and Danner is enjoying much acclaim right now for The Runner on the festival circuit, as that film is slated to open this year as well. Miranda's Victim will be produced by Danner and Kolber, alongside Valerie Debler, Brian Drillinger and Alexandra Guarnieri. The production company involved is Navesink River Productions. Look for more on this one as production continues, one thing a legal film always needs is a huge cast, so I am sure more will be announced as they go.