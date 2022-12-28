Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning BTS Spotlights A Wild Stunt

Paramount Pictures and Tom Cruise just had a very good weekend with the release of Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+. The film seemed to solidify that the studio made the right call to hold all of their major productions for theatrical releases during the pandemic. Next up are the Mission: Impossible movies, which became the COVID canary in the coal mine. They were the first significant production that had to be shut down due to the virus, and they have had one hell of a time getting finished since then. It looks like Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to make its latest release date, and with that, we got another behind-the-scenes featurette. This one is focused on the motorcycle cliff jump.

While it's hard to tell, it does look like this is the same featurette we got to see back in April during CinemaCon for this film. There is something rather amusing about the look on director Christopher McQuarrie's face when he's really unsure if they just killed their headliner. As always, Cruise manages to come through and deliver one hell of a stunt. We have seen the first teaser for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, but we don't have a ton of story details just yet. What we do know is that another movie is right over the horizon, and it's going to be even bigger than the one that is on the way.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: Cast, Summary, Release Date

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Frederick Schmidt. Produced by Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie and executive produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Tommy Gormley. It will be released on July 14, 2023.