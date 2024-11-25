Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – Trailer Has Been Released Plus 3 Posters

Paramount has released a second official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and three new posters. The film will be released on December 20, 2024.

Now that the official numbers for Gladiator II have rolled in, maybe Paramount Pictures won't have to rely entirely on Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to keep the lights on until 2025. Either way, the film remains likely the biggest "sure thing" of all of the December releases. The first two films are perfect examples of everything that you can do right to keep fans happy and when they teased Shadow at the end of the second film, people lost their collective minds. Now Shadow is not only showing up looking game-accurate, he's being voiced by Keanu Reeves, so Sonic fans can stay winning. Paramount has released a second official trailer today, but if you're a fan who is going to check this movie out regardless, you might want to skip this one. There is a ton of new footage and it feels like this one gives away a lot more of the plot compared to the others. Then again, this trailer features Shadow holding a gun, and that might be enough for you to bypass any worries about spoilers. We also got some new posters, including some for ScreenX and 4DX.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

