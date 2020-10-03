Monster Hunter Moved to December 2020, First Tease Released

The number of movies that actually moved up their release dates in 2020 could be counted on one hand, but it seems that we can add one more to that list. Two weeks ago, we got word from Sony Pictures that Paul W. S. Anderson's adaptation of Monster Hunter would be delayed until April 2021, just like most movies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It seems that the release date didn't really stick because here we are getting some very different information. IGN released the first clip from the movie, and it looks about what you would expect though it needs more giant freaking weapons. However, the thing about the clip that was interesting was the declaration that it would be released "only in theaters" in December.

That first full trailer is expected any day now and even more so if they meet that December release date. The primary market for a movie like Monster Hunter is not the United States domestic box office but the Chinese market where Anderson's Resident Evil films all performed very well. Their box office isn't presently on fire like those of us in the United States as they have more control over their COVID-19 numbers. So it might not matter that theaters are barely open in the United States if Monster Hunter can make its money back in China.

Summary: When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis and her unit to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter, whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral. Facing a danger so great, it could threaten to destroy their world; the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

Monster Hunter, directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, stars Milla Jovovich, TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, and Ron Perlman. It will be released sometime in December 2020.