Monster Hunter Film Synopsis Posted, Film Now Opens April 2021

Monster Hunter has a new synopsis, as the anticipated video game adaptation was supposed to release earlier this month. The film adaptation of the popular video game franchise has instead been pushed back to April of 2021. The film stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip' T.I.' Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, and Ron Perlman and is directed by Resident Evil's Paul W.S. Anderson. He had this to say about the film to Empire Magazine not that long ago: "They're really amazing. We're building them in even more detail than the dinosaurs of Jurassic World," Anderson said in the Empire preview. "And they look even better because we shot on real locations in South Africa and Namibia, which gives the animators something to really match into real wind, real dust, real sun-flare. The monsters are the only CG thing in there." You can read the Monster Hunter synopsis down below.

Monster Hunter Film Synopsis

"When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world; the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

I have to be honest, with everything going on in the world and Hollywood, I forgot this was even a thing that was happening. I love all the talent involved, though, and they look to have stayed somewhat true to the look of the Monster Hunter games? I guess we will find out when it opens next year on April 23, 2021.