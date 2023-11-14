Posted in: Apple, Movies, Sony | Tagged: apple original films, behind-the-scenes featurette, napoleon, sony, sony pictures

Napoleon: New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Plus A New Poster

A new behind-the-scenes look from Napoleon has director Sir Ridley Scott breaking down the brutal strategy behind the Battle of Austerlitz. Plus, a new poster.

A few days ago, Sony Pictures and Apple shared a scene from Napoleon, and it was the scene they used to introduce us to the movie during the Sony presentation at CinemaCon back in April. It's the Battle of Austerlitz, and it spotlights Napoleon's brutal strategy against the Russians. The clip is pretty freaking amazing, as you would expect nothing less from a battle scene, and Sir Ridley Scott and Scott has also released a short behind-the-scenes look at the battle as well. While the battle is well shot, and you can more or less tell what is going on, it is a little chaotic and a battle, but Scott takes the time to walk you through exactly what the step-by-step plan was that eventually led to Napoleon pushing his enemies out onto the ice. We also got a new poster, this time from Dolby.

Napoleon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Napoleon' is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine. The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition, and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau,' Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Juno, written by David Scarpa, directed by Ridley Scott. It will be released in theaters on November 22, 2023, and on AppleTV+ at a later date.

