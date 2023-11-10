Posted in: Apple, Movies, Sony | Tagged: apple original films, AppleTV, napoleon, ridley scott, sony pictures

Napoleon: New Clip Highlights Brutal Strategy At Battle of Austerlitz

Sony Pictures and Apple Original Films have released a new clip from Napoleon spotlighting the brutal strategy behind the Battle of Austerlitz.

Article Summary Sony and Apple release gripping two-minute clip of Napoleon’s Austerlitz battle.

Ridley Scott lauded for exceptional portrayal of battle scenes in Napoleon.

Film faces competitive release window but has a robust post-strike promotion plan.

Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix, to land in theaters November 22, 2023.

When Sony Pictures and Apple first showed us some footage from Napoleon back in April at CinemaCon, we talked about an awesome-looking battle on a frozen lake that doesn't go well for the opposing forces. It seems that Sony knows that will be one of the scenes everyone is talking about because they released about two minutes of the Battle of Austerlitz for all of us to see. It's another reminder that no one is better at scenes like this than Sir Ridley Scott, and even if the rest of this film is a mess, we're in for some really, really well-done battle scenes to absolutely gawk at.

Napoleon will have some competition at the box office when it does its theatrical run, but you shouldn't bet against Ridley Scott and a historical epic like this. Now that the strike has ended, they even have some time to do some very quick promo for the movie as well, so those who might not know it's coming are made aware of its release.

Napoleon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Napoleon' is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine. The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition, and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau,' Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Juno, written by David Scarpa, directed by Ridley Scott. It will be released in theaters on November 22, 2023, and on AppleTV+ at a later date.

