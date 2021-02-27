Neill Blomkamp is Writing the Sequel to District 9 Called Distract 10

Back in 2009, director Neill Blomkamp exploded onto the mainstream movie scene with the absolutely fantastic District 9. The movie was rather groundbreaking and went on to get nominated for an Academy Award. The movie had an ending, but there was also the hint that there could be more beyond that ending, and while Blomkamp seemed interested in a sequel but there were other things on the horizon. Blomkamp went on to make the underrated Elysium and Chappie, and it sounds like we finally have some hope on the horizon for that sequel after not hearing anything since 2013. Blomkamp took to social to confirm that he is working on the script with star Sharlto Copley and Terri Tatchell co-writing, and it's being called District 10.

District 10 screenplay also being written by @sharlto @territatchell and I. Its coming… — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) February 26, 2021

Blomkamp spoke about making a sequel back in 2013 to IGN and how he wanted to get a little more experience under his belt before tackling District 10.

"I really want to make a District 9 sequel. I genuinely do. The problem is I have a bunch of ideas and stuff that I want to make. I'm relatively new to this – I'm about to make my third film, and now the pattern that I'm starting to realise is very true is that you lock yourself into a film beyond the film you're currently working on. But it just doesn't work for me. I don't know if it works for other directors, but the amount of ideas and the amount of different places I want to go through the duration of making one film, means that I have no idea what else I want to do during that process. I only know at the end. So if I say I want to make District 10, and then I have 50 ideas while I'm making [next film] Chappie, and when I get to the end I don't want to make it, it's not a good place to be at. But I know I want to make District 10 at some point."

It's nice to hear that Blomkamp is finally working on that script after over ten years. We have no idea when this script is going to be done, so there isn't any other information on it right now. However, for those of us invested in the future of Wikus and Christopher Johnson. As someone who adores the first movie and pretty much anything that Blomkamp has made, District 10 can't come soon enough.