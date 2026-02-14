Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: obsession

Obsession: A Wish Goes Wrong In Official Trailer 2, Poster, And Images

A wish goes very wrong in the second trailer, poster, and new images for Obsession, which will be released in theaters on May 15, 2026.

Article Summary Focus Features debuts Obsession's second trailer, teasing a wish gone frighteningly wrong.

The new trailer keeps key plot details under wraps while hinting at dark, romantic themes.

Marketing continues to build mystery, offering limited story insights and increased anticipation.

Obsession is set to hit theaters on May 15, 2026, following its initial December trailer reveal.

It's always good when the second trailer for a movie continues to tell us almost nothing about it, but when you're working with smaller budgets, you can get away with marketing like that. We got our first look at Obsession at the beginning of December, and it didn't tell us much. This second trailer also teases the film's concept: a wish going very, very wrong. The idea of "wishing someone loves me" is an old one, but when you think about it for more than a couple of minutes, it's an extremely disturbing concept.

The idea of consent completely goes out the windo,w and these days, when the concept of consent is still being debated when it comes to assault, applying how a wish going wrong is a good one. While Obsession might have the man be the one who initially makes the bad wish and blows the concept of consent out of the water, he's also the one who will face the brunt of those consequences. Focus Features usually picks up fun movies to distribute, and let's hope the marketing for this continues to tell us absolutely nothing about the film. Along with the new trailer, we also got a new poster and some new images as well.

Obsession: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: After breaking the mysterious "One Wish Willow" to win his crush's heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.

Obsession, written and directed by Curry Barker, stars Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter. It will be released in theaters on May 15, 2026.

